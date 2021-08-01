Oil - US & UK governments say Iran attacked Israeli-managed tanker off Oman

An update on what appears to be an Iranian attack on a ship carrying petroleum products

off the coast of Oman on Thursday

2 people died in the attack

Iran denied it was involved

"Upon review of the available information, we are confident that Iran conducted this attack, which killed two innocent people, using one-way explosive UAVs," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement, adding there was "no justification" for the attack.





Also, in the UK a 'Cobra' meeting was held over this on the weekend - attended by officials but not ministers. Ministerial-level meetings of the group are held on the most serious of matters - this not one of them apparently.



