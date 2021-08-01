Oil - US & UK governments say Iran attacked Israeli-managed tanker off Oman
An update on what appears to be an Iranian attack on a ship carrying petroleum products
- off the coast of Oman on Thursday
- 2 people died in the attack
- Iran denied it was involved
- "Upon review of the available information, we are confident that Iran conducted this attack, which killed two innocent people, using one-way explosive UAVs," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement, adding there was "no justification" for the attack.
Also, in the UK a 'Cobra' meeting was held over this on the weekend - attended by officials but not ministers. Ministerial-level meetings of the group are held on the most serious of matters - this not one of them apparently.