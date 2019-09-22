Weekend press reports that US-China trade talks to continue

Friday US trade was impacted by the news of China's trade negotiation delegation to the US:

Flows into yen and out of risk on this, as you would expect.

Weekend reports have softened the news somewhat. Via NY Times:
  • both sides moved on Saturday to indicate that the negotiations continue
  • China's state-run Xinhua news agency said on Saturday that fairly senior negotiators had "conducted constructive discussions" in Washington in recent days and had "agreed to continue to maintain communication."
  • The tone of the Xinhua statement was matched by a separate statement from the United States trade representative in Washington. "These discussions were productive, and the United States looks forward to welcoming a delegation from China for principal-level meetings in October," the statement said.

Trade talk headline yo-yo will continue.


