Weekend press reports that US-China trade talks to continue

Friday US trade was impacted by the news of China's trade negotiation delegation to the US:

Flows into yen and out of risk on this, as you would expect.





Weekend reports have softened the news somewhat. Via NY Times

both sides moved on Saturday to indicate that the negotiations continue

China's state-run Xinhua news agency said on Saturday that fairly senior negotiators had "conducted constructive discussions" in Washington in recent days and had "agreed to continue to maintain communication."

The tone of the Xinhua statement was matched by a separate statement from the United States trade representative in Washington. "These discussions were productive, and the United States looks forward to welcoming a delegation from China for principal-level meetings in October," the statement said.





Trade talk headline yo-yo will continue.







