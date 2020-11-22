Weekend report - EU 'thinks Brexit deal 95% agreed' but anxiety remains

Sky News citing ... (wait for it) ... "secret notes reveal".

Confidential notes seen by Sky News reveal European Union officials think a Brexit deal is 95% agreed

The notes come from a meeting of the most senior diplomats in Brussels on Friday morning, when they were briefed about the state of Brexit talks by the European Commission's Secretary General Ilze Juhansone.

she cautioned that problems still remained in three well-established areas - fisheries, governance and competition rules, often referred to as the level playing field."On these matters, the UK has not made significant moves," she told the meeting, adding there "will be no economic partnership" without an agreement in these areas.

Bolding mine. So, its the remaining 5% that are gnarly. Which has pretty much always been the case?















