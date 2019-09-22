Weekend - Saudi Arabia floats change to Japan oil supply

A weekend piece in Japan's Nilkkei on concerns over supply of oil to Japan from Saudi Arabia:

Saudi Aramco has notified Japan's top oil distributor about a potential change in shipments

State-owned Aramco wants to change the oil grade it supplies to JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy from light to heavy and medium, starting in October

the move indicates that the Saudi national oil company is having a hard time restoring its production as quickly as it has promised, despite repeated assurances that the company's supply would be restored by the end of September

The wider implication of this piece is for oil in general. Optimism was high last week that any disruption to oil supply out of Saudi would be fleeting. That does not appear to be the case.





For Japan, any disruption to oil supply is a yen negative input.





