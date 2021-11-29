Weekend - Switzerland votes to support government COVID-19 measures

Swiss voters have had their say in a Sunday referendum on government COVID-19 restrictions.

More than 60% opposed moves to remove some restrictions, including the Covid vaccination pass. The Swiss vaccine 'passport' is obligatory to enter bars, cafes, restaurants, cinemas, museums, sporting events, and face-to-face university classes.

--- ---

Having a vote is very democratic way of doing things! Of course it comes at the expense of response speed. This referendum was months in the making.







