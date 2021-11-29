Weekend - Switzerland votes to support government COVID-19 measures

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Swiss voters have had their say in a Sunday referendum on government COVID-19 restrictions.

The BBC reports:
  • More than 60% opposed moves to remove some restrictions, including the Covid vaccination pass.
The Swiss vaccine 'passport' is obligatory to enter bars, cafes, restaurants, cinemas, museums, sporting events, and face-to-face university classes.

---
Having a vote is very democratic way of doing things! Of course it comes at the expense of response speed. This referendum was months in the making. 

