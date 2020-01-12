Weekend Taiwan election - A big win for Beijing-skeptic party
Leader of the Democratic Progressive Party, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen has locked in a second term.
Beating out the more China-friendly Kuomintang party (leader is Han Kuo-yu)
- Tsai has 57%, securing the highest number of votes for any candidate since Taiwan's first direct presidential election in 1996. DPP has maintained its majority in the parliament
- Han on 39%
Tsai:
- Today, I want to once again, call upon the Beijing authorities to remind them that peace, parity, democracy and dialogue are the key to positive interactions and long term sustainable development
- China must abandon its threats of the use of force against Taiwan.
HK will be eyeing the result.