Weekend Taiwan election - A big win for Beijing-skeptic party

Leader of the Democratic Progressive Party, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen has locked in a second term.

Beating out the more China-friendly Kuomintang party (leader is Han Kuo-yu)





Tsai has 57%, securing the highest number of votes for any candidate since Taiwan's first direct presidential election in 1996. DPP has maintained its majority in the parliament

Han on 39%

Tsai:

Today, I want to once again, call upon the Beijing authorities to remind them that peace, parity, democracy and dialogue are the key to positive interactions and long term sustainable development

China must abandon its threats of the use of force against Taiwan.



HK will be eyeing the result.







