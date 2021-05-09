Weekend - US fuel pipeline operator Colonial Pipeline cyberattack forced shutdown of its fuel network
Colonial Pipeline operates an over 5,500-mile pipeline network from Texas to New Jersey.
- a ransomware cyberattack forced the company to shut its network down
- As of posting the network is still down. which threatens a shortage of fuel in the eastern US
- major segments of the Colonial system remain offline
- truckers in the US have been given the go-ahead to extend their driving hours in an effort to ensure fuel deliveries