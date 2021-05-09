Weekend - US fuel pipeline operator Colonial Pipeline cyberattack forced shutdown of its fuel network

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Colonial Pipeline operates an over 5,500-mile pipeline network from Texas to New Jersey.

  • a ransomware cyberattack forced the company to shut its network down 
  • As of posting the network is still down. which threatens a shortage of fuel in the eastern US
  • major segments of the Colonial system remain offline
  • truckers in the US have been given the go-ahead to extend their driving hours in an effort to ensure fuel deliveries 
Colonial Pipeline operates an over 5,500-mile pipeline network from Texas to New Jersey.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose