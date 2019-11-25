Weekly ANZ Roy Morgan consumer confidence index 106.8 vs 109.9 last week

No reaction in the AUDUSD on the release

The weekly ANZ Roy Morgan consumer confidence index came in at 106.8 versus 109.9 last week.
  • 4 week moving average 110.3, -0.8%
  • financial situation, year ago 110.8, -0.1%
  • financial situation year ahead 120.3, -4.4%
  • economy one year ahead 89.4, -1.3%
  • economy 5 year head 96.2, -4.6%
  • 2 year inflation expectations 3.8%


There has been little reaction in the AUDUSD to the report despite the fact that it is at the lowest level since September 2015

