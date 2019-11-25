Weekly ANZ Roy Morgan consumer confidence index 106.8 vs 109.9 last week
The weekly ANZ Roy Morgan consumer confidence index came in at 106.8 versus 109.9 last week.
- 4 week moving average 110.3, -0.8%
- financial situation, year ago 110.8, -0.1%
- financial situation year ahead 120.3, -4.4%
- economy one year ahead 89.4, -1.3%
- economy 5 year head 96.2, -4.6%
- 2 year inflation expectations 3.8%
There has been little reaction in the AUDUSD to the report despite the fact that it is at the lowest level since September 2015