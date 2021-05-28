Weekly CFTC Commitments of Traders data: Cable gets a bit of love
Weekly futures forex positioning data from the CFTC:
- EUR long 104K vs 100K long last week. Longs increased by 4K
- GBP long 31K vs 25K long last week. Longs increased by 6K
- JPY short 50K vs 51K short last week. Shorts decreased by 1K
- CHF short 1K vs 4K short last week. Shorts decreased by 3K
- AUD short 1K vs 3K long last week. Flipped to short
- NZD long 8K vs 8K long last week. No change
- CAD long 45K vs 44K long last week. Longs decreased by 1K
The overall net USD short is the largest since late February.