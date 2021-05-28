Weekly CFTC Commitments of Traders data: Cable gets a bit of love

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Weekly futures forex positioning data from the CFTC:

  • EUR long 104K vs 100K long last week. Longs increased by 4K
  • GBP long 31K vs 25K long last week. Longs increased by 6K
  • JPY short 50K vs 51K short last week. Shorts decreased by 1K
  • CHF short 1K vs 4K short last week. Shorts decreased by 3K
  • AUD short 1K vs 3K long last week. Flipped to short
  • NZD long 8K vs 8K long last week. No change
  • CAD long 45K vs 44K long last week. Longs decreased by 1K
The pound was the top performer this month in the G10 space and it got a bit of late-month love from speculators as the net position grew to the largest since early March. The high for the year was +36K in March.

The overall net USD short is the largest since late February.

