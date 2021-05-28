Weekly CFTC Commitments of Traders data: Cable gets a bit of love

EUR long 104K vs 100K long last week. Longs increased by 4K



GBP long 31K vs 25K long last week. Longs increased by 6K



JPY short 50K vs 51K short last week. Shorts decreased by 1K

CHF short 1K vs 4K short last week. Shorts decreased by 3K



AUD short 1K vs 3K long last week. Flipped to short



NZD long 8K vs 8K long last week. No change



CAD long 45K vs 44K long last week. Longs decreased by 1K



The pound was the top performer this month in the G10 space and it got a bit of late-month love from speculators as the net position grew to the largest since early March. The high for the year was +36K in March.