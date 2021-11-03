Weekly Crude oil inventories 3.291M vs 2.225M estimate

Private data showed a 3.59M build for crude

The EIA is now with their weekly inventory data.  This comes after the private data showed crude oil inventories showed a higher build of 3.59M while gasoline inventories showed a draw of -0.55M (vs -1.33M est).

  • Crude oil inventories 3.291M versus estimates of 2.225M
  • Gasoline inventories 0.104M vs estimates of -1.33M.
  • Distillates inventories 2.16M vs estimates of -1.443M
  • Cushing inventories -0.916 M versus previous of -3.899M
  • inventories in US strategic petroleum reserve off 1.6 million barrels to 612.54M
  • refining utilization 1.200% versus expected 0.6%. Previous 0.4%
  • crude oil production 11.5M versus 11.3M previously.  +1.77%
The private data released near the close of trading yesterday showed:
  • Crude oil +3.59M
  • Gasoline -0.55M.
  • Distillates, +0.57M.
  • Cushing,  -0.88M

