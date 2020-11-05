Weekly jobless claims coming up in a big week for US employment data

Weekly US unemployment benefit data up next

It sure doesn't feel like it but it's Fed day. The US election continues to hang in the balance. Trump is making up ground in Arizona but pollwatchers are growing more confident that Biden will win in Pennsylvania as the slow counting in both states continues.





I'll have more on the 2 pm ET (1900 GMT) Fed decision later but first it's the jobless claims report. It's the lone highlight of an otherwise quiet calendar. The numbers in the US remain staggeringly high with an expected 735K claims versus 751K previously.

