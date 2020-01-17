Weekly market roundup: Bitcoin surges up and trade tension declines

The dollar has generally made some gains this week against various currencies. These movements came after fairly good data from the USA as well as the signing of a first stage trade deal between the USA and China.

Some of the biggest news in forex markets this week came from central banks. Both the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) and the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) cut rates against expectations. The CBRT was first yesterday morning, cutting its one-week

repo rate from 12% to 11.25% compared with the consensus expectation of 11.5%.

Then the SARB also cut its repurchase rate to 6.25% yesterday afternoon, another decision that defied expectations. In a rare display of agreement among central bankers, the SARB's

monetary policy committee voted unanimously to cut by 0.25%.

Shares reacted eagerly to news of the preliminary Sino-American trade deal, with US500 continuing its rapid gains since Monday's open. Many European indices and shares also reached new all-time highs.

Bitcoin-dollar, daily

BTC-USD has surged up even more in the second half of the week. Current levels around $8,900 are the highest for about two months. The red trendline here is based on the weekly chart, starting from last summer's highs around $13,000.

We can clearly see that price has broken out upward from this trendline, facing little resistance from the 100-period simple moving average.

The first major hurdle for the bulls here is likely to be the 200-day moving average. This is expected to be a strong area that could well resist testing at least temporarily. The 61.8% Fibonacci retracement area which price is currently testing could also function as a resistance.

Technical indicators here give a very strong overbought signal. Price closed the last three days completely outside the upper deviation of Bollinger Bands (50, 0, 2).

The slow stochastic (15, 5, 5) is also clearly within the upper trigger zone. These factors would suggest that a retracement to some degree is likely within the next few periods.

American light oil, four-hour