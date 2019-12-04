Weekly US crude oil inventories -4856K versus minus 1500K estimate

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

DOE weekly inventory data for the week of November 29

  • crude oil draw of  -4856K versus -1500K estimate
  • gasoline build of 3385K versus estimate build of 1750K
  • distillates build of 3063K versus estimate build of 250K
  • Cushing OK crude draw -302K versus -97K last week
The price of crude oil is currently at $58.18.  That is a little changed from the premarket levels. The price did rise to a new session high at $58.33 but has retreated back to the downside and near pre-release levels.

The private estimates released near the close yesterday also showed a bigger than expected draw of -3720. It also correctly estimated a larger than expected gasoline build. So perhaps the numbers were more or less baked in the cake. 

Below are there numbers:

API private data for the week of November 29

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose