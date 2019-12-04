Weekly US crude oil inventories -4856K versus minus 1500K estimate

DOE weekly inventory data for the week of November 29

crude oil draw of -4856K versus -1500K estimate



gasoline build of 3385K versus estimate build of 1750K



distillates build of 3063K versus estimate build of 250K



Cushing OK crude draw -302K versus -97K last week



The price of crude oil is currently at $58.18. That is a little changed from the premarket levels. The price did rise to a new session high at $58.33 but has retreated back to the downside and near pre-release levels.







The private estimates released near the close yesterday also showed a bigger than expected draw of -3720. It also correctly estimated a larger than expected gasoline build. So perhaps the numbers were more or less baked in the cake.





