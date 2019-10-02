Weekly US crude oil inventories +3104K vs +2000K expected

Prior was +2412K

Gasoline -228K vs +600K exp

Cushing -201K



Refinery utilization -3.4% vs -0.5% exp



There was a big drop in refinery runs and that's what is responsible for the build. But it doesn't matter because the wheels are falling off in stock markets. WTI is down to a fresh low at $52.73, breaking the September low.





API numbers late yesterday: