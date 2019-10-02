Weekly US crude oil inventories +3104K vs +2000K expected

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Weekly EIA US crude oil inventories:

  • Prior was +2412K
  • Gasoline -228K vs +600K exp
  • Cushing -201K
  • Refinery utilization -3.4% vs -0.5% exp
There was a big drop in refinery runs and that's what is responsible for the build. But it doesn't matter because the wheels are falling off in stock markets. WTI is down to a fresh low at $52.73, breaking the September low.
WTI crude
API numbers late yesterday:
  • Crude -5920K
  • Gasoline +2133K
  • Distillates -1741K
  • Cushing +373K

