Wild day for oil

WTI crude oil is down 93-cents to $61.79. It has traded in a wide range from $61.31 to $65.65 today on US-Iran attacks.





Late yesterday, shortly before the attacks begin, the API reported:





Crude: -5.945 M

Cushing: -1.027 M

Gasoline: +6.708 M

Distillates: +6.369 M

The consensus for crude is a 3250K draw but those product numbers will loom large as well.





The report is due out at 1530 GMT.