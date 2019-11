Private oil inventory data for the week ending November 1

Crude +4260K vs +2000K exp



Gasoline -4000K vs -2000K exp



Distillates -1600K vs -1250K exp



Oil posted a solid day but this has caused some modest initial selling. WTI has fallen to $57.13 from $57.27 beforehand.

The official EIA numbers are out at 1530 GMT on Wednesday.