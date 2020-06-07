Welcome to the new trading week: Early indications in the FX market
Strap in for a new week
Eamonn is taking a long weekend so I'll be filling for my friend in Melbourne. Here are the early indications in the Asia-Pacific region:
- EUR/USD 1.1296
- USD/JPY 109.61
- GBP/USD 1.2688
- USD/CHF 0.9618
- USD/CAD 1.3410
- AUD/USD 0.6967
- NZD/USD 0.6500
Standard caveat on Monday morning markets: market liquidity is very thin as we wait for more Asian cities to come on line. Prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care.
The weekend news was the OPEC decision and China trade balance. I'll have more of a recap to come.