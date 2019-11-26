We're not ready to call a big bearish dollar trend yet - Goldman Sachs

Also views that the pound will continue to "bleed higher" going into the election





There are conflicting forces in the dollar at the moment

Still a bit more confident on how the US economy is performing vs China, Europe

Maybe in 2H 2020 the European economy could pick up

But at the moment the US just looks quite a bit stronger

For the pound, if polling holds around current levels, it will continue to "bleed higher"

That should continue as long as the election looks to be headed in an OK direction

But there is still plenty of uncertainty surrounding the outcome

There are still a lot of traders on the sidelines due to the uncertainty It's always assuring to get a bit of a check every now and then but Pandl's views are pretty much what you would come to expect from broader market expectations if you have been following the stories and charts over the past few months.





The dollar may still be the cleanest shirt among a dirty pile but it isn't really what it was back in 2017 or 2018 really - especially with the Fed cutting rates now.





As for the pound, I continue to reaffirm the view of 1.27 to 1.30 in cable so long as voting intentions continue to stay the way it is.





But there may be a slight upside bias if the Conservatives stay comfortably in front going into polling day though traders should be wary that we have seen bigger surprises like the 2017 election and the 2016 Brexit referendum.



