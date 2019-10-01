We're sticking with GBP/JPY shorts - SocGen

Kit Juckes from SocGen writes today:





We are sticking with GBP/JPY shorts, though the yen is a little weaker this morning. The correlation between yen and the Japanese curve is something we are watching, but does a steeper and higher curve really undermine the currency? And is the BOJ really considering driving short rates much further below zero and causing more pain on the banking sector? In a country where the other side of the BOJ's bloated balance sheet is a vast pile of excess reserves in the banking system? Maybe the market is short enough of EUR/JPY that some position covering is to be expected, but I'm having a lot of difficulty seeing how the BOJ engineers a significant currency reversal from here.

