Westpac again says AUD to fall - brutal economic and earnings data coming soon
Comments again from Westpac (senior currency strategist Sean Callow, comments via Bloomberg)
In brief:
- very skeptical of the foundations of the rallies in both Australian and New Zealand dollars since mid-March
- says risk/reward is firmly lower
- brutal economic and earnings data loom in the weeks ahead
- likely to send AUD/USD to a 0.63 big figure, then toward Westpac's 0.62 end-June target
- NZD/USD may also fall below 0.6000 near term
US dollar still safe haven currency in the era of coronavirus
- AUD and NZD currencies are most closely correlated with the global growth outlook and risk appetite, thus lower