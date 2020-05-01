Westpac again says AUD to fall - brutal economic and earnings data coming soon

Comments again from Westpac (senior currency strategist Sean Callow, comments via Bloomberg)

In brief:

very skeptical of the foundations of the rallies in both Australian and New Zealand dollars since mid-March

says risk/reward is firmly lower

brutal economic and earnings data loom in the weeks ahead

likely to send AUD/USD to a 0.63 big figure, then toward Westpac's 0.62 end-June target

NZD/USD may also fall below 0.6000 near term

US dollar still safe haven currency in the era of coronavirus

AUD and NZD currencies are most closely correlated with the global growth outlook and risk appetite, thus lower



