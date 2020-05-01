Westpac again says AUD to fall - brutal economic and earnings data coming soon

Comments again from Westpac (senior currency strategist Sean Callow, comments via Bloomberg) 

In brief:
  • very skeptical of the foundations of the rallies in both Australian and New Zealand dollars since mid-March
  • says risk/reward is firmly lower
  • brutal economic and earnings data loom in the weeks ahead
  • likely to send AUD/USD to a 0.63 big figure, then toward Westpac's 0.62 end-June target
  • NZD/USD may also fall below 0.6000 near term 
US dollar still safe haven currency in the era of coronavirus
  • AUD and NZD currencies are most closely correlated with the global growth outlook and risk appetite, thus lower

