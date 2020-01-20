Westpac NZ survey for Q4 - confidence up but employment prospects still a worry

NZ Q4 Westpac McDermott Miller survey is a mixed bag, but generally more positive than not.

The good:

the employment confidence index rises to 102.8 (from 101 in Q3)

a net 28% expect earnings will increase in year ahead

The not quite so good:

a net 21% expect jobs will be more difficult to get in a year's time (but down from 27% in Q3)

Says WPAC:

"That sense of nervousness chimes with other indicators we've seen pointing to slowing jobs growth in recent months"

More:

Present conditions index 102.8 (vs 102.1 prior)

Expectations index 102.8 (vs 100.3 prior)

The survey was taken Dec 1 to 10 last year. Not a forex mover.





--

Info via Bloomberg report.





