Westpac NZ survey for Q4 - confidence up but employment prospects still a worry
NZ Q4 Westpac McDermott Miller survey is a mixed bag, but generally more positive than not.
The good:
- the employment confidence index rises to 102.8 (from 101 in Q3)
- a net 28% expect earnings will increase in year ahead
The not quite so good:
- a net 21% expect jobs will be more difficult to get in a year's time (but down from 27% in Q3)
Says WPAC:
- "That sense of nervousness chimes with other indicators we've seen pointing to slowing jobs growth in recent months"
More:
- Present conditions index 102.8 (vs 102.1 prior)
- Expectations index 102.8 (vs 100.3 prior)
The survey was taken Dec 1 to 10 last year. Not a forex mover.
--
Info via Bloomberg report.