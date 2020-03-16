Westpac on the Australian dollar and the "collapse in the trade surplus"

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A snippet from WPAC, 

  • The A$, as a proxy for global risk sentiment, and also for China's growth outlook, will continue to be buffeted by COVID-19 concerns. 
  • Fragile industrial commodities and travel bans threaten each of Australia's top 5 exports (coal, iron ore, LNG, education, tourism), pointing to a collapse in the trade surplus starting in the Feb data. The extent and timing of likely RBA easing is a swing factor near term but impact on Australia's economy will be muted. 
  • Multi-day/week risks to 0.6000
That view for the risk to 0.6000 seems a bit restrained. As export income collapses I'd suggest much lower than that. Exports have been a bright spot for the economy, one of very few.  A loss of export income has multiplying repercussions (not positive ones) through the economy.  


ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose