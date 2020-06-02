Westpac revise their Australia Q1 GDP forecast higher, but still looking for contraction

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Australian first quarter economic growth data is due on Wednesday 2 June 2020 at 0130GMT 

After today's data dump from Australia which contained partial indictors for the result WPAC have bumped up their forecast:
  • now expect -0.4% qtr (from -0.7%), 1.3%yr
A snippet of the detail in the note:
  • a flat wages bill suggests to us that the ABS has incorporated the sharp deterioration in the labour market over the second half of the month of March.
  • A flat wage bill and falling profits describes a very weak income picture, particularly given that the terms of trade rose by 2.9% in the quarter, which points to a sizeable rise in the GDP deflator.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose