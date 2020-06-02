Westpac revise their Australia Q1 GDP forecast higher, but still looking for contraction
Australian first quarter economic growth data is due on Wednesday 2 June 2020 at 0130GMT
After today's data dump from Australia which contained partial indictors for the result WPAC have bumped up their forecast:
- now expect -0.4% qtr (from -0.7%), 1.3%yr
A snippet of the detail in the note:
- a flat wages bill suggests to us that the ABS has incorporated the sharp deterioration in the labour market over the second half of the month of March.
- A flat wage bill and falling profits describes a very weak income picture, particularly given that the terms of trade rose by 2.9% in the quarter, which points to a sizeable rise in the GDP deflator.