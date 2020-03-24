Westpac revise their outlook for the Australian economy - unemployment to rise even higher, to 11%

WPAC forecast contractions for the economy in both Q2 and Q3:

-3.5%

-0.3%

respectively.





Sustained recovery commencing in Q4.



Forecast unemployment rate to 11% by June.





Westpac issued revised forecasts only last week, with a jobless rate fiorecast of 7%. Developments are, of course, coming quickly prompting the economists at the bank to update their forecasts.

Last week we forecast a peak in the unemployment rate of 7%

Since then we have seen the roll out of more extensive shutdowns than we had originally envisaged

Economic disruptions are set to be larger as the government moves to address the enormous health challenge which the nation now faces

challenge is probably best summarised by a potential shortage of ICU beds in coming weeks if we do not significantly slow the rate of infection immediately.



---

I suspect we will get even tighter shut down restrictions announced by governments either today or tomorrow. WPAC are spot on



a potential shortage of ICU beds in coming weeks if we do not significantly slow the rate of infection immediately

"Flattening the curve" of infections is priority #1 for the Australian government right now.





Latest:





344 in 24 hours is a huge jump for Australia.



