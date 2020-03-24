Westpac revise their outlook for the Australian economy - unemployment to rise even higher, to 11%

WPAC forecast contractions for the economy in both Q2 and Q3:

  • -3.5%
  • -0.3%
respectively.

  • Sustained recovery commencing in Q4.
  • Forecast unemployment rate to 11% by June.

Westpac issued revised forecasts only last week, with a jobless rate fiorecast of 7%. Developments are, of course, coming quickly prompting the economists at the bank to update their forecasts.
  • Last week we forecast a peak in the unemployment rate of 7%
  • Since then we have seen the roll out of more extensive shutdowns than we had originally envisaged
  • Economic disruptions are set to be larger as the government moves to address the enormous health challenge which the nation now faces
  • challenge is probably best summarised by a potential shortage of ICU beds in coming weeks if we do not significantly slow the rate of infection immediately.
---
I suspect we will get even tighter shut down restrictions announced by governments either today or tomorrow. WPAC are spot on 
  • a potential shortage of ICU beds in coming weeks if we do not significantly slow the rate of infection immediately
"Flattening the curve" of infections is priority #1 for the Australian government right now. 

Latest:
344 in 24 hours is a huge jump for Australia. 

ForexLive
