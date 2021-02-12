Westpac updated AUD/USD forecast

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Westpac on the Australian dollar, looking for it still higher but not by much. 

Citing:
  • The equity surge following the US elections, 
  • optimism over Covid-19 vaccines, 
  • and elevated iron ore prices have all played a role. 
Since the US dollar typically underperforms in global economic upswings, dips in AUD/USD should be shallow. 

However, there are some brakes on further gains near term, including 
  • upward pressure on US Treasury yields following the Democrats' recapturing of Senate control, 
  • the RBA's haste to announce another A$100bn QE program, 
  • ongoing pain for Australia's tourism and education exports, 
  • and tensions with China which will hurt both investment and exports. 
