We've seen the benefits of ultra-low rates, but what about the downside?

Inflation on the horizon





We've entered a great monetary policy experiment combined with a great fiscal experiment.







Even if a virus cure came tomorrow, I just can't envision a return to 2-3% overnight rates and something akin to balanced government budgets. Central banks are determined to generate inflation and some kind of deficit-worry bubble has popped. Voters are going to vote for parties that spend.





This policy mix has been tried countless times in history and we know how it ends: Inflation driven by currency devaluation.





But like all trades, it's really a matter of timing. It's way too early to bet on inflation.







An x-factor is the development of globalization and organized labour. We've probably topped out in globalization and bottomed out in de-unionization. However the pace that those shift and reverse is highly uncertain. For instance, Trump is talking about bringing labour-intensive factories from China back to the US.







That's a pipedream. Why would you do that when you could relocate to Mexico, or even Canada where labour costs are lower? Alternatively, maybe some production comes back but it's highly automated and who does that really help?





Another factor is the bond market. Inflation at any time is a problem but the next round of inflation is going to destroy bond market investors and we know that leverage is stupidly high so the losses would be staggering. It would have knock on effects in corporate borrowing costs, housing, the banking system and a dozen other things as well.





That leaves a reflexive situation where if inflation rises, it does so much economic damage that it kicks off deflation.





The bottom line is that we know how it ends but there's every reason to believe that markets and the economy are going to feast on the free lunch for a long time before it blows up. It's probably a story for late in the decade, not 2021 or 2022.



