WH Chief of Staff Meadows: Covid relief bill negotiations have entered a new phase
White House Chief of Staff Meadows speaking on CNN
- coronavirus relief negotiations have entered a new phase with committee chairs talking, looking at technical language
- Trump willing to go bigger on coronavirus deal, including direct payments to families
- Coronavirus deal currently at $1.9 trillion
Is there a chance a snatch victory from the jaws of defeat, or is this just political posturing before the election?