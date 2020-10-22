WH Chief of Staff Meadows: Covid relief bill negotiations have entered a new phase

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

White House Chief of Staff Meadows speaking on CNN

  • coronavirus relief negotiations have entered a new phase with committee chairs talking, looking at technical language
  • Trump willing to go bigger on coronavirus deal, including direct payments to families
  • Coronavirus deal currently at $1.9 trillion
  • third-quarter tradable prices rose 0.6% quarter on quarter
  • non-tradable prices increase 0.6% as well
Is there a chance a snatch victory from the jaws of defeat, or is this just political posturing before the election?
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose