WH Econ. Adv. Chair Goodspeed: Very substantial headwinds still face US economy

Tyler Goodspeed, acting chair of White House economic advisors

Very substantial headwinds still face US economy



Tremendously encourage by rehiring and hiring of workers in May – July



US labor market would definitely benefit from phase 4 stimulus legislation that keeps reducing unemployment



Expected shortfalls faced by state and municipalities far below the 1 trillion demanded by US House leadership



US would recover much faster and with much less scarring if additional support provided



US economic decline was less severe than in Western Europe, means US has shallower hole to dig out of



US officials closely engaged with G 20 members to mitigate risk of sovereign debt crisis



sovereign debt crisis at this this time would be downside risk to global economy

He started his comments with more of a cautionary tone, but ramped up his comments.

