WH Econ. Adv. Chair Goodspeed: Very substantial headwinds still face US economy
Tyler Goodspeed, acting chair of White House economic advisorsTyler Goodspeed, who is the acting chair of the White House economic advisors is on the wires saying:
- Very substantial headwinds still face US economy
- Tremendously encourage by rehiring and hiring of workers in May – July
- US labor market would definitely benefit from phase 4 stimulus legislation that keeps reducing unemployment
- Expected shortfalls faced by state and municipalities far below the 1 trillion demanded by US House leadership
- US would recover much faster and with much less scarring if additional support provided
- US economic decline was less severe than in Western Europe, means US has shallower hole to dig out of
- US officials closely engaged with G 20 members to mitigate risk of sovereign debt crisis
- sovereign debt crisis at this this time would be downside risk to global economy
He started his comments with more of a cautionary tone, but ramped up his comments.