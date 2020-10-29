WH Kudlow: Does not think US recovery depends on coronavirus relief

National economic advisor Larry Kudlow speaking

Larry Kudlow is speaking and says:
  • Does not think US recovery depends on coronavirus relief
  • By early spring the US should regain all economic output that was lost during Covid 19 pandemic
  • Administration believes Speaker of the Pelosi is not going to compromise on detail on Covid 19 relief talks
Kudlow tends to cheerlead from the White House.
