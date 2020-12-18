WH Kudlow: Trump administration strongly supports restrictions on Fed's use of treasury funds for emergency lending programs

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow speaking

the White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow speaking and says that the:
  • Trump administration strongly supports restrictions on Fed's use of treasury funds for emergency lending programs
  • Trump is going to go with McConnell on coronavirus relief
The Fed's powers has become a sticking point for the coronavirus relief package to sources. We will see if some kind of compromise can be found.
