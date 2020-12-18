WH Kudlow: Trump administration strongly supports restrictions on Fed's use of treasury funds for emergency lending programs
White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow speakingthe White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow speaking and says that the:
- Trump administration strongly supports restrictions on Fed's use of treasury funds for emergency lending programs
- Trump is going to go with McConnell on coronavirus relief
The Fed's powers has become a sticking point for the coronavirus relief package to sources. We will see if some kind of compromise can be found.