WH Kudlow: US economy is much stronger than last jobs report
Washington Post interview
- US economy is much stronger than last jobs report
- Believes that there are threats to the V shape recovery with respect to coronavirus
- We are moving in the right direction on coronavirus stimulus talks getting closer
- There are lots of conversations going on regarding stimulus
- Trump administration willing to put in more money for coronavirus vaccine distribution, schools
- We're all talking to each other right now
- Senate Republican will are McConnell is really the leader on stimulus talks
- The odds are improving for stimulus bill agreement
- The problem solvers relief bill far more reasonable than earlier bigger proposals from Democrats
- Does not agree with Biden's tax and regulatory policy
- Thinks Yellen is a good choice
- Does not think there will be tax hikes in 2021.
- Thinks Yellen will not recommend a tax hike next year
- We remain engaged on China trade talks
- We are not talking about any new tariffs on China
