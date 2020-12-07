WH Kudlow: US economy is much stronger than last jobs report

Washington Post interview

  • US economy is much stronger than last jobs report
  • Believes that there are threats to the V shape recovery with respect to coronavirus
  • We are moving in the right direction on coronavirus stimulus talks getting closer
  • There are lots of conversations going on regarding stimulus
  • Trump administration willing to put in more money for coronavirus vaccine distribution, schools
  • We're all talking to each other right now
  • Senate Republican will are McConnell is really the leader on stimulus talks
  • The odds are improving for stimulus bill agreement
  • The problem solvers relief bill far more reasonable than earlier bigger proposals from Democrats
  • Does not agree with Biden's tax and regulatory policy
  • Thinks Yellen is a good choice
  • Does not think there will be tax hikes in 2021. 
  • Thinks Yellen will not recommend a tax hike next year
  • We remain engaged on China trade talks
  • We are not talking about any new tariffs on China
