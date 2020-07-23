WH press secretary: Trump will have another coronavirus briefing at 5 PM

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

White House press secretary McEnaney

  • Pres. Trump will have another coronavirus briefing Thursday at 5 PM ET
  • White House cafeteria worker tested positive for coronavirus: there was no significant contact
  • Trump will speak at briefing on national strategy to reopen schools
Meanwhile, on the coronavirus, Houston area virus ICU cents is false 16% to lowest level since July 3.  Good news from Houston.

Speaking of Houston, the US close the China consulate on accusations of espionage, theft.  There is speculation that Beijing will retaliate by shutting Chengdu consulate, a strategically important post given American interest in Tibet.

