WH press secretary: Trump will have another coronavirus briefing at 5 PM

Technical Analysis
GBPUSD trades above and below 200 day MA but holds cluster of support (so far)
Major indices lower as trading gets underway on the major exchanges
USDJPY is non trending
EURUSD continues to find resistance at 1.1600 level today
The CHF is the strongest and the GBP is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day
Forex Orders
Central Banks
ECB Lagarde: Recovery is about transforming the economy
BOE's Haskel: I am concerned about the economy "getting stuck" and only recovering slowly
ECB's de Cos: Inflation expectations are very low
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.9921 (vs. yesterday at 6.9718)
ECB Lagarde: Mix of grants and loans in EU deal is reasonable