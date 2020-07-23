White House press secretary McEnaney

Pres. Trump will have another coronavirus briefing Thursday at 5 PM ET



White House cafeteria worker tested positive for coronavirus: there was no significant contact



Trump will speak at briefing on national strategy to reopen schools

Meanwhile, on the coronavirus, Houston area virus ICU cents is false 16% to lowest level since July 3. Good news from Houston.





Speaking of Houston, the US close the China consulate on accusations of espionage, theft. There is speculation that Beijing will retaliate by shutting Chengdu consulate, a strategically important post given American interest in Tibet.

