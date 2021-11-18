WH says discuss a possible joint release of oil from reserves with China, others

The WH spokesperson is saying that they have discussed with a range of countries efforts on oil.

Have discussed a possible joint release of oil from reserves with China, and other countries



The news headlines on the release of strategic petroleum reserves has kind of reached it's high point of influence. It will likely take actual action from here (or inaction) to get more of a reaction. If anything, the price of oil has lost its upside momentum - at least for the time being.

