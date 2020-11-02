What a turnaround for oil today: Up 10% from the lows

Oil is bringing back the volatility

Oil has gone from the world's most-volatile asset to a sleepy market in the past 6 months but it's showing what it's capable of again today.





The dip to start the week came after the UK lockdown and Libya revealing that it's ramped up production faster than expected. However it began a sharp turn on a report that Russia has discussed the option of delaying the OPEC+ taper until Q2 with domestic producers.





Oil is now back above the September lows and is testing the 200-day moving average.



