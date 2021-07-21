What a turnaround in USD/CAD as it plunges 130 pips

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

USD/CAD sellers pounce after squeeze higher

USD/CAD sellers pounce after squeeze higher

USD/CAD has leveled out at 1.2550 but is easily the strongest G10 currency on the day, down 120 pips to 1.2554.

The pop on Monday looks like a short squeeze, in part because it exceeded the moves in other commodity currencies. Why? Because there was a large net-long CAD position to be squeezed in the CFTC data.

Along with that, we've had a dump in oil followed by a bounce. It will need to rally another $1.50 to get all the way back to where it was on Friday but it made some great headway today, up $3.01.

Like many other charts, USD/CAD is now at an important inflection point -- in this case the trendline from the June lows.

Tomorrow and the next few days are pivotal. I expect the next move will be a lasting one.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose