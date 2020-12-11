What are the key events and releases for next week's trading

US electoral vote. FOMC, Bank of England, Swiss National Bank and Bank of Japan interest rate decisions

Monday:



US electoral vote



Tuesday:



Bank of Canada Gov. Macklem speaks. 2:30 PM ET/1930 GMT.

Wednesday:



OPEC meeting all day



France flash PMI services index, 3:15 AM ET/0815 GMT. Estimate 39.1 vs. 38.8 last month



German flash PMI manufacturing, 3:30 AM ET/0830 GMT. Estimate 56.2 vs. 57.8 last month. Services index 44.1 vs. 46.0 last month



EU flash manufacturing PMI, 4 AM ET/0900 GMT. Estimate 53.0 vs. 53.8 last month. Services index 41.1 vs. 41.7 last month



UK flash manufacturing PMI, 4:30 AM ET/0930 GMT. Last month 55.6. Services index estimate 50.5 vs. 47.6 last month



Canada CPI. 8:30 AM ET/1330 GMT



US retail sales. 8:30 AM/1330 GMT. Estimate -0.2% vs. +0.3% last month. Core retail sales +0.2% vs. 0.2% last month



US Markit flash manufacturing index. 9:45 AM ET/1445 GMT. Estimate 56.0 vs. 56.7 last month. Services index 55.9 vs. 50.4 last month



FOMC interest rate decision. 2 PM ET/1900 GMT. The FOMC will also announced their economic projections for inflation, GDP, and employment



FOMC Powell will hold press conference at 2:30 PM ET, 1930 GMT



New Zealand GDP quarter on quarter (third-quarter). 4:45 PM ET/2145 GMT. Estimate 12.8% vs. -12.2% in the 2nd quarter

Thursday:



Australia employment change. 7:30 PM ET/0030 GMT. Estimate 40.9K vs. 178.8K last month. Unemployment rate 7.0% vs. 7.0% last month



Swiss National Bank interest rate decision 3:30 AM ET, 0830 GMT



Bank of England interest rate decision, 7 AM ET/1200 GMT



Canada ADP nonfarm employment change, 8:30 AM ET/1330 GMT'



US Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index, 8:30 AM ET/1330 GMT. Estimate 20.1 vs. 26.3



US initial jobless claims, 8:30 AM/1330 GMT. Estimate 780K vs. 853K last week



Friday: