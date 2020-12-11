What are the key events and releases for next week's trading
US electoral vote. FOMC, Bank of England, Swiss National Bank and Bank of Japan interest rate decisions
What's on tap for next week.
Monday:
- US electoral vote
Tuesday:
- Bank of Canada Gov. Macklem speaks. 2:30 PM ET/1930 GMT.
Wednesday:
- OPEC meeting all day
- France flash PMI services index, 3:15 AM ET/0815 GMT. Estimate 39.1 vs. 38.8 last month
- German flash PMI manufacturing, 3:30 AM ET/0830 GMT. Estimate 56.2 vs. 57.8 last month. Services index 44.1 vs. 46.0 last month
- EU flash manufacturing PMI, 4 AM ET/0900 GMT. Estimate 53.0 vs. 53.8 last month. Services index 41.1 vs. 41.7 last month
- UK flash manufacturing PMI, 4:30 AM ET/0930 GMT. Last month 55.6. Services index estimate 50.5 vs. 47.6 last month
- Canada CPI. 8:30 AM ET/1330 GMT
- US retail sales. 8:30 AM/1330 GMT. Estimate -0.2% vs. +0.3% last month. Core retail sales +0.2% vs. 0.2% last month
- US Markit flash manufacturing index. 9:45 AM ET/1445 GMT. Estimate 56.0 vs. 56.7 last month. Services index 55.9 vs. 50.4 last month
- FOMC interest rate decision. 2 PM ET/1900 GMT. The FOMC will also announced their economic projections for inflation, GDP, and employment
- FOMC Powell will hold press conference at 2:30 PM ET, 1930 GMT
- New Zealand GDP quarter on quarter (third-quarter). 4:45 PM ET/2145 GMT. Estimate 12.8% vs. -12.2% in the 2nd quarter
Thursday:
- Australia employment change. 7:30 PM ET/0030 GMT. Estimate 40.9K vs. 178.8K last month. Unemployment rate 7.0% vs. 7.0% last month
- Swiss National Bank interest rate decision 3:30 AM ET, 0830 GMT
- Bank of England interest rate decision, 7 AM ET/1200 GMT
- Canada ADP nonfarm employment change, 8:30 AM ET/1330 GMT'
- US Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index, 8:30 AM ET/1330 GMT. Estimate 20.1 vs. 26.3
- US initial jobless claims, 8:30 AM/1330 GMT. Estimate 780K vs. 853K last week
Friday:
- Bank of Japan monetary policy decision and press conference
- UK retail sales. 2 PM ET, 0700 GMT. Estimate -4.0% vs. 1.2% last month
- Germany Ifo business climate. 4 AM ET/0900 GMT. Estimate 90.2 vs. 90.7
- Canada retail sales. 8:30 AM ET/1330 GMT. Last month 1.1%
- US conference Board leading index. 10 AM ET/1500 GMT. Estimate 0.4% vs. 0.7%
- Federal Reserve releases bank stress test results at 4:30 PM ET/2130 GMT