What do analysts think of the Gilead news?

They're not optimistic

The broader market is being swept around by hopes that Gilead's remdesivir might be a miracle drug for coronavirus but analysts aren't upbeat, particularly after the latest study leaked:





Between the lines, the company highlighted helpfulness in earlier stages but analysts highlight that this was supposed to be a treatment for very sick people because it can only be administered in hospitals.







Baird's Brian Skorney has one of the more-negative takes:





"Results should be very sobering: no effect on clinical improvement or mortality and maybe even more concerning, no effect on PCR. If remdesivir, as an antiviral, can't even get an antiviral effect, it's highly unlikely there will be any role, even in earlier stage patients."

"It is unfortunate that this program did not work out, because it is obviously what is most readily available, but this was an obvious hail mary pass attempt that didn't work out.""This is pretty close to a worst case scenario as not only did the clinical effect not manifest, but there wasn't even an antiviral effect to explore" with apparent side effect imbalance showing potential safety risk."

"This is pretty close to a worst case scenario as not only did the clinical effect not manifest, but there wasn't even an antiviral effect to explore" with apparent side effect imbalance showing potential safety risk.



More at Bloomberg.

