What do the voters think about Pres. Trump's impeachment?

Reuters/IPSOS poll





The other side of the coin showed 42% said he should be removed.





Give or take a few % points, it is a toss up.





The full results showed:

42% say Trump should be removed, now that he has been impeached

46% say Trump should not be removed

17% say Trump should be censured, but remain in office

29% say they are now more supportive of Trump, now that he has been impeached

20% say they are less supportive of Trump, now that he has been impeached. The stock market's don't seem to care. The S&P, Dow and Nasdaq are all on pace to close at record closes today after reaching all time intraday highs today.

