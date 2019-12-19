What do the voters think about Pres. Trump's impeachment?
Reuters/IPSOS pollA poll conducted by Reuters/ Ipsos hours after Pres. Trump was impeached for abusing his office and obstructing Congress, it showed 46% of Americans thought Pres. Trump should be removed from office.
The other side of the coin showed 42% said he should be removed.
Give or take a few % points, it is a toss up.
The full results showed:
- 42% say Trump should be removed, now that he has been impeached
- 46% say Trump should not be removed
- 17% say Trump should be censured, but remain in office
- 29% say they are now more supportive of Trump, now that he has been impeached
- 20% say they are less supportive of Trump, now that he has been impeached.
The stock market's don't seem to care. The S&P, Dow and Nasdaq are all on pace to close at record closes today after reaching all time intraday highs today.