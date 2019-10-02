What happens when Boris announces his Brexit offer at 1200BST
Boris Johnson to speak at 1200BST(1100GMT)
At 1200BST UK PM Boris Johnson announces his plan which already seems to be dead in the water. After Johnson makes his proposals the EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier and Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker will decide whether there is a basis for real and proper negotiations. Here is how the EU's response is expected to work from RTE's Europe editor, Tony Conelly:
update: Johnson and Juncker to speak on the phone at 1615BST