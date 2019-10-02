What happens when Boris announces his Brexit offer at 1200BST

Author: Giles Coghlan | Category: News

Boris Johnson to speak at 1200BST(1100GMT)

At 1200BST UK PM Boris Johnson announces his plan which already seems to be dead in the water. After Johnson makes his proposals the EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier and Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker will  decide whether there is a basis for real and proper negotiations. Here is how the EU's response is expected to work from RTE's Europe editor, Tony Conelly: 
Boris Johnson to speak at 1200BST(1100GMT)
update: Johnson and Juncker to speak on the phone at 1615BST
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose