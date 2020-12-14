What happens when you get the COVID-19 vaccine?
28 day lag
A few things to be aware of regarding the Pfizer vaccine.
1. Immunity comes after 28 days and 7 days after the second vaccine
2. There is no evidence that immunization prevents transmission. So, life may not be back to normal as quickly as some may assume
3. It is around 95% effective
4. It needs to kept at -70C. (Pfizer is working on a vaccine that can be stored at higher temps)
5. The most severe side effects occur after the second dose. 3.8% of volunteers had fatigue. 2% had headache.