What happens when you get the COVID-19 vaccine?

28 day lag

A few things to be aware of regarding the Pfizer vaccine.





1. Immunity comes after 28 days and 7 days after the second vaccine





3. It is around 95% effective

4. It needs to kept at -70C. (Pfizer is working on a vaccine that can be stored at higher temps)

5. The most severe side effects occur after the second dose. 3.8% of volunteers had fatigue. 2% had headache.





2. There is no evidence that immunization prevents transmission. So, life may not be back to normal as quickly as some may assume