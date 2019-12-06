What has to happen to get NZD/USD to 0.6900 - NAB

All eyes on the kiwi, trading at 0.6556

NAB discusses NZD/USD technical outlook and flags a scope for an extended bullish breakout.

"Q4 2019 uptrend is accelerating with the break of key resistance at 0.6450/80. Bullish breakout in the weekly RSI adds further uptrend confirmation," NAB notes. 

"MT and LT momentum indicators are decisively positive. The break of the 2018/2019 triangle in the weekly RSI confirms the most aggressive positive MT momentum shift of 2018/2019. 

We anticipate a challenge of 0.6610/20 in the coming weeks. Weekly close above 0.6610 will initially target 0.6775/00 with scope to target 0.6900+ MT," NAB adds.

