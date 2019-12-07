What implied volatility says about this week's event risk

I have put some relatively detailed thoughts together on the event risk I am focused in the week ahead, which will be dominated by the UK election and managing exposures ahead of the 15 December tariffs deadline. The FOMC and ECB meeting and US CPI would usually be huge event risks, but this time around they take a backseat.





For those, who just want to see the implied vols and moves, and not my dulcet tones on a Friday afternoon, here is the data. I do explain the chart in more depth in the video if you are lost on how to interpret.