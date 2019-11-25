What is on the calendar for the Asian session

New Zealand retail sales highlights a quiet session

The light Asian session will be highlighted by NZ retail sales data for the 3Q. Japan PPI services YoY will also be released.





Retail sales ex inflation QoQ for the 3Q. 4:45 PM ET/2145 GMT. Est. 0.5% vs 0.2% last.

ANZ Roy Morgan weekly consumer confidence for the week of November 24, 5:30 PM ET./2230 GMT. No estimate. Last 109.0

Japan PPI services YoY for October. 6:50 PM ET/2350 GMT. Est 1.6% vs 0.5% last month

RBAs Debelle give speech in Canberra, 6:50 PM ET/2350 GMT.

Fed Chair Powell speaks in Rhode Island after visiting Hartford Connecticut, 7 PM ET/0000 GMT. He speaks after spending a day visiting a community development initiative with Boston Fed Pres. Eric Rosengren. There is expected text, but no question-and-answer







