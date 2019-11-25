What is on the calendar for the Asian session
New Zealand retail sales highlights a quiet session
The light Asian session will be highlighted by NZ retail sales data for the 3Q. Japan PPI services YoY will also be released.
- Retail sales ex inflation QoQ for the 3Q. 4:45 PM ET/2145 GMT. Est. 0.5% vs 0.2% last.
- ANZ Roy Morgan weekly consumer confidence for the week of November 24, 5:30 PM ET./2230 GMT. No estimate. Last 109.0
- Japan PPI services YoY for October. 6:50 PM ET/2350 GMT. Est 1.6% vs 0.5% last month
- RBAs Debelle give speech in Canberra, 6:50 PM ET/2350 GMT.
- Fed Chair Powell speaks in Rhode Island after visiting Hartford Connecticut, 7 PM ET/0000 GMT. He speaks after spending a day visiting a community development initiative with Boston Fed Pres. Eric Rosengren. There is expected text, but no question-and-answer