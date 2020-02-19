What is on the calendar for tomorrow's North American session

Philadelphia Fed business outlook index, initial jobless claims

As the North American session works toward the close, what is on tap from a event/economic release standpoint for tomorrow:

  • Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index for the month of February. 8:30 AM ET/1330 GMT. Estimate 11.0 versus 17.0 last month
  • US initial jobless claims.  8:30 AM ET/1330 GMT.  Estimate 210K versus 205K last week.
  • Canada ADP nonfarm employment change.  8:30 AM ET/1330 GMT.  Last month 46.2 K
  • Canada Teranet new home price index. 8:30 AM ET/1330 GMT. Last +0.2% MoM. YoY last 1.9%
  • US leading index for the month of January. 10 AM ET/1500 GMT. Estimate 0.4% versus -0.3% last month
  • US crude oil inventories. 11 AM ET/1600 GMT. Crude oil inventories expected to show a build of 3.2M vs a surprise build of 7.459K last week.  Gasoline inventories are expected to have a drawdown of -0.5M vs a drawdown of -0.095M last week.  The private API data will be released later this afternoon at around 4:30 PM ET.  
Between now and the North American session:
  • New Zealand PPI data for the 4th quarter will be released at 4:45 PM ET/2145 GMT. Last quarter input prices rose 0.9% and output prices rose 1.0%.
  • Australia will release their employment statistics at 7:30 PM ET/0030 GMT. Estimate is for employment change of 10.0 K versus 28.9 K last month
In Europe, 
  • UK retail sales will be released at 4:30 AM/0930 GMT. Estimate +0.7% versus -0.6% last month. Ex auto and fuel +0.8% versus -0.8% last month
