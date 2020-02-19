What is on the calendar for tomorrow's North American session

Philadelphia Fed business outlook index, initial jobless claims





Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index for the month of February. 8:30 AM ET/1330 GMT. Estimate 11.0 versus 17.0 last month



US initial jobless claims. 8:30 AM ET/1330 GMT. Estimate 210K versus 205K last week.

Canada ADP nonfarm employment change. 8:30 AM ET/1330 GMT. Last month 46.2 K



Canada Teranet new home price index. 8:30 AM ET/1330 GMT. Last +0.2% MoM. YoY last 1.9%



US leading index for the month of January. 10 AM ET/1500 GMT. Estimate 0.4% versus -0.3% last month



US crude oil inventories. 11 AM ET/1600 GMT. Crude oil inventories expected to show a build of 3.2M vs a surprise build of 7.459K last week. Gasoline inventories are expected to have a drawdown of -0.5M vs a drawdown of -0.095M last week. The private API data will be released later this afternoon at around 4:30 PM ET.

Between now and the North American session:

New Zealand PPI data for the 4th quarter will be released at 4:45 PM ET/2145 GMT. Last quarter input prices rose 0.9% and output prices rose 1.0%.



Australia will release their employment statistics at 7:30 PM ET/0030 GMT. Estimate is for employment change of 10.0 K versus 28.9 K last month

In Europe, UK retail sales will be released at 4:30 AM/0930 GMT. Estimate +0.7% versus -0.6% last month. Ex auto and fuel +0.8% versus -0.8% last month ForexLive

As the North American session works toward the close, what is on tap from a event/economic release standpoint for tomorrow: