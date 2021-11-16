What is on the economic calendar for tomorrow's North American session

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Canada CPI. US building permits and housing starts

Tomorrow's economic releases and events includes:
  • Canada CPI for October. 8:30 AM ET/1330 GMT.  Estimate 0.7% MoM vs 0.2% last month.  The Core CPI was +0.3% last month. 
  • US building permits and housing starts. 8:30 AM ET/1330 GMT. Housing starts are expected at 1.58M versus 1.555M last month.  Building permits are expected at 1.640M vs 1.589M last month
  • U.S. Treasury to auction off 20 year bonds at 1 PM ET.
Fedspeak is expected from:
  • Feds Williams at 9:10 AM/1410 GMT
  • Fed Bowman at 11 AM ET/1600 GMT
  • Fed's Daly at 12:40 AM ET/1740 GMT
  • Feds Waller at 12:40 AM ET/1740 GMT

