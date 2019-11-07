What is on the economic calendar today?
As BOE Carney continues to speak, what else is on the economic calendar today
The economic calendar in the North American session is a bit light. The weekly US initial jobless claims are the only key economic release. The treasury will continue its auction schedule. Of course all years will be on in the US China talk. That story is dominating price action in all markets today.
Below is the light schedule:
- initial jobless claims in the US. 8:30 AM ET, 1330 GMT. Estimate 215K vs 218K last week
- continuing jobless claims. 8:30 AM ET/1330 GMT. Estimate 1682K vs 1690K last week
- US treasury to auction off 30 year bonds at 1 PM ET/1805 GMT
- Dallas Fed Pres. Kaplan speaks in in Dallas at 1:05 PM ET/1805 GMT
- US consumer credit for the month of September will be released at 3 PM ET/2000 GMT. Estimate $15 billion versus $17.9 billion last month