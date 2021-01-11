What is the market betting on to start the new year?

It looks like the market is hinting that they expect the Fed to step into the picture sooner rather than later

However, even this definition of "sooner" isn't exactly "soon".





Money markets are starting to price in a rate move by the Fed following the Georgia runoffs, but in September 2023. That is still more than two years away.





The week ahead is already a long time in the market, let alone something that may happen in two years' time.

That said, it does have play a significant role in determining prevailing market sentiment.





The key takeaway here is that the market expects that the results of the Georgia runoffs will lead to some meaningful stimulus boost and in turn, bolster inflation as well.









That explains the move in the bond market as 10-year Treasury yields break above 1%.





The whole idea here is that the market does not expect rates to stay lower forever.





While the push above 1% may eventually end up being temporary, a return back to 0.5% or 0.6% yields is almost unthinkable now - barring some epic crash in the market, which could still happen all things considered.





In my view, the push in yields in the past week and the repercussions of the Georgia runoffs act to serve as bridging the divide to allow the Fed to come back into the picture sooner rather than later. And that is exactly what the market is betting on.





It isn't a given but it is indeed a possible scenario, especially if the virus situation manages to be brought under control in the next year or so.





While the Fed put is well and truly still in play, the party may not go on for the next 3-5 years as what many would think before all of the vaccine optimism kicked in.





The Fed could still guarantee that to be the case but at the end of the day, the slightest hint of that timeline shifting nearer could easily rile the market up.





We are arguably getting a slight taste of that now - maybe not so much in equities just yet - but the 'tantrum' will be more evident the closer we are to the end of the virus crisis and if economic data starts to turn meaningfully for the better.





For now though, we are not there yet. So, that slight hint of a dollar smile this week may yet turn into a frown when looking at the big picture narrative in trading this year.



