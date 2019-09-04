UK Parliament begins vote on Brexit delay bill

When do we get the news

Is the UK headed for an October election?



We will find out shortly. This vote is expected to pass with Labour, Lib Dems and rebel Conservatives backing it.





Next, Boris Johnson is expected to push for an election but that's also expected to be rebuffed in a vote that could come sometime in the next two hours. Labour wants an election but a source report inside the party yesterday said they want to let Boris stew for a time first.





The results of the first vote should be out in 10 minutes.





Update: This vote would require the government to hold a vote on a deal by Oct 21 and would remove the requirement for a no-deal Brexit.

