What key earnings are scheduled for next week
The major earnings releases for the week starting April 19
The banks had stellar earnings this week, to kick off the current earnings season. What is scheduled for next week? Below is a snapshot of some of the major releases.
*= Before the market open
Monday, April 19
- United Airlines
- IBM
- Coca Cola*
- Zion Bancorporation
- Abbott Laboratories*
- Biogen Inc*
- Interactive Brokers Group
- Lockheed Martin*
- Northern Trust*
- Travelers*
- P&G*
- Comerica*
- CSX
- intuitive Surgical
- Kinder Morgan
- Netflix
- Phillip Morris*
- J&J*
- Bakers Hughes
- Whirlpool
- Haliburton*
- Verizon Communications
- Chipotle Mexican Grill
- American Airlines*
- Southwest Airlines*
- AT&T*
- Blackstone Group*
- Intel
- Dow*
- DR Horton*
- Freeport McMoRan*
- American Express,*
- Kimberly Clark*
- Honeywell*
- Schlumberger*
- Alphabet, April 26
- AMD, April 26
- Starbuck, April 27
- Microsoft, April 27
- Tesla, April 27
- Amazon, April 28
- Apple, April 28
- Boeing, April 28
- eBay, April 28
- Facebook, April 28
- Shopify, April 28
- Spotify, April 28
- Twitter, April 29
- PayPal, May 4
- Uber, May 5
Walt Disney, May 13