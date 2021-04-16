What key earnings are scheduled for next week

The major earnings releases for the week starting April 19

The banks had stellar earnings this week, to kick off the current earnings season. What is scheduled for next week? Below is a snapshot of some of the major releases.

*= Before the market open

Monday, April 19
  • United Airlines
  • IBM
  • Coca Cola*
  • Zion Bancorporation
Tuesday, April 20
  • Abbott Laboratories*
  • Biogen Inc*
  • Interactive Brokers Group
  • Lockheed Martin*
  • Northern Trust*
  • Travelers*
  • P&G*
  • Comerica*
  • CSX
  • intuitive Surgical
  • Kinder Morgan
  • Netflix
  • Phillip Morris*
  • J&J*
Wednesday, April 21
  • Bakers Hughes
  • Whirlpool
  • Haliburton*
  • Verizon Communications
  • Chipotle Mexican Grill
Thursday, April 22
  • American Airlines*
  • Southwest Airlines*
  • AT&T*
  • Blackstone Group*
  • Intel
  • Dow*
  • DR Horton*
  • Freeport McMoRan*
Friday, April 23
  • American Express,*
  • Kimberly Clark*
  • Honeywell*
  • Schlumberger*
What about some of the other big cap growth stocks (subject to change)
  • Alphabet, April 26
  • AMD, April 26
  • Starbuck, April 27
  • Microsoft, April 27
  • Tesla, April 27
  • Amazon, April 28
  • Apple, April 28
  • Boeing, April 28
  • eBay, April 28
  • Facebook, April 28
  • Shopify, April 28
  • Spotify, April 28
  • Twitter, April 29
  • PayPal, May 4
  • Uber, May 5
    Walt Disney, May 13


