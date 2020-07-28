What key earnings will be released after the close?

Earnings releases continue to heat up.





The best is yet to come (or the worst) as far as earnings go, but today after the close some formidable names will be releasing their earnings. Below is a look at some of the bigger name releases:

AMD

Visa

eBay

Starbucks

FireEye

Akamai

Amgen tomorrow before the open the following companies will release:

Shopify

Boeing

GE

Spotify

GM After the close Facebook leads the charge:

Facebook

PayPal

Qualcomm

servicenow

Lam research

O'Reilly Auto Parts Thursday will be the biggest earnings day per date. Before the opening the following companies will release:

UPS

MasterCard

AstraZeneca

P&G

Anheuser-Busch

Lily

Amazon



Apple



Ford Motor



Alphabet



Gilead



MGM resorts



Xilinx



Electronic Arts

After the close on Thursday, some of the bigger names will announce including: